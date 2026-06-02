DPFP Head Opposes LDP Bill Criminalizing Japan Flag Vandalism

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 2 (Jiji Press)--The leader of Japan's opposition Democratic Party for the People expressed opposition Tuesday to a bill drafted by the ruling Liberal Democratic Party to criminalize vandalism of the national flag.

"I cannot agree if its text is presented to the parliament as it is," DPFP leader Yuichiro Tamaki told a news conference. "My first impression is that the bill is very vague about what constitutes a crime and is problematic in relation to freedom of expression."

The bill calls for imposing penalties on individuals who film the national flag being damaged and share the video publicly through social media or other outlets.

Tamaki said that the legislation would excessively restrict freedom of expression and make the public feel significantly intimidated.

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[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]