Japan, World Bank to Boost Ties on Critical Minerals

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 2 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and World Bank President Ajay Banga agreed Tuesday to deepen cooperation on supply chains for critical minerals and energy security.

During a meeting at the prime minister's office in Tokyo, Takaichi expressed hope that the World Bank will leverage Japan's technology and expertise to support development in emerging economies. She also called for the institution's collaboration on Japan's energy support to other Asian nations.

Takaichi called on the World Bank Group to increase the number of Japanese staff.

In response, Banga thanked Japan for its leadership and affirmed that the World Bank would continue efforts to expand Japanese staff representation.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]