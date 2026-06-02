Japan's Cabinet Public Affairs Secretary Launches X Account

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 2 (Jiji Press)--Kozo Saiki, Japan's cabinet secretary for public affairs, officially launched an X account on Tuesday following a trial period that began on May 1, hoping to spread more information about Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's administration.

"I will continue to share information more flexibly and in a timely manner while experimenting with various types of posts, including those offering a closer look at the prime minister," Saiki said in a Tuesday post on X, formerly Twitter.

Saiki also posted that Takaichi and other ministers attended the day's cabinet meeting wearing "kariyushi" summer shirts from the southernmost Japan prefecture of Okinawa.

During the one-month trial, the account also shared behind-the-scenes moments that the media could not cover, including Takaichi presenting South Korean President Lee Jae-myung with eyeglass frames made in Fukui Prefecture, central Japan, during her visit to South Korea in May. The account has gained more than 100,000 followers.

The cabinet secretary for public affairs accompanies the prime minister on overseas trips and acts as moderator at the leader's press conferences.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]