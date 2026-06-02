3 Referred to Prosecutors over "Weight-Loss" Drug Mounjaro

Newsfrom Japan

Osaka, June 2 (Jiji Press)--Police in the western Japan prefecture of Osaka sent papers on three people to prosecutors Tuesday on suspicion of selling and storing Mounjaro, a diabetes medication also known as a weight-loss drug, without permission.

All three suspects have admitted to selling the drug in violation of the pharmaceutical and medical devices law, investigative sources said.

Mounjaro is a subcutaneous injection drug that helps control appetite. It can cause digestive side effects such as nausea and vomiting. Its use for dieting has gained popularity, especially among women.

One of the suspects, a 35-year-old company employee from the Osaka city of Hirakata, is suspected of selling Mounjaro doses prescribed to her to two women she met on social media. The other two suspects allegedly stored the drug acquired through social media acquaintances at their homes for resale purposes.

The three are believed to have repeatedly sold Mounjaro on social media, with the 35-year-old suspect making approximately 25,000 yen in profit, police sources said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]