Indoor Type Eyed for Marines' New Home Baseball Stadium

Newsfrom Japan

Chiba, June 3 (Jiji Press)--An indoor option is set to be studied for a new home stadium of the Chiba Lotte Marines, a Japanese professional baseball team, in the city of Chiba, east of Tokyo.

In an agreement announced Tuesday over the Marines' new ballpark replacing their current Zozo Marine Stadium, three parties concerned--the Pacific League team, the Chiba municipal government and Aeon Mall Co.--said that they will consider the option of constructing an indoor stadium.

They will work out a basic plan after determining by around March 2027 the feasibility of the indoor stadium option. The new stadium is expected to open around 2034.

The municipal government of the Chiba Prefecture capital initially planned to construct an outdoor stadium, but later considered the indoor option at the request of the baseball team.

The construction cost for an indoor stadium is expected to total more than 100 billion yen, and how to split the cost will be discussed later.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]