Samurai Blue Departs for Pre-World Cup Training Camp

Newsfrom Japan

Narita, Chiba Pref., June 2 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese men's national soccer team, nicknamed Samurai Blue, departed on Tuesday for their pre-World Cup training camp in Monterrey, Mexico.

A departure ceremony was held at Narita International Airport near Tokyo, with Yuto Nagatomo, who was selected as a Samurai Blue member for the fifth straight tournament, wearing a "hachimaki" headband adorned with the national flag and kanji characters meaning "fighting spirit."

"We want to show how we work together to be tough and tenacious and fight bravely to the end, and deliver performances that energize everyone," team manager Hajime Moriyasu said in a speech.

Daichi Kamada, who joined the squad later than other players due to the circumstances of his club, Crystal Palace F.C. in the English Premier League, also attended the ceremony.

The players boarded the plane amid cheers from fans who gathered at the airport. After training in Monterrey, they will move to Nashville, Tennessee.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]