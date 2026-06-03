Japanese Govt, Banks among 150 Entities Newly Given Mythos Access

Newsfrom Japan

Silicon Valley, June 2 (Jiji Press)--U.S. artificial intelligence company Anthropic said Tuesday that it has newly granted a total of about 150 companies and organizations in more than 15 countries access to its cutting-edge AI model, Claude Mythos.

In Tokyo, Japanese Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama told reporters that the Japanese government and several Japanese financial institutions are among those newly granted access.

Mythos, unveiled in April, is said to be highly adept at detecting software vulnerabilities. Due to concerns that it could be used in cyberattacks, the developer initially limited access to the AI model to about 50 companies and organizations, including U.S. technology giants.

Since the Japanese government had been seeking access to Mythos, Katayama said that her country is "very grateful" to be able to use it to prepare for threats to its financial industry.

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