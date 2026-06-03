INTERVIEW: Merged Japanese Insurer Targets 280-B.-Yen Profit in FY2030

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 3 (Jiji Press)--A new company to be born out of a merger of Japanese insurers Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Co. and Aioi Nissay Dowa Insurance Co. next April aims to earn an adjusted profit to 280 billion yen in fiscal 2030, Hiroshi Umiyama, president and CEO of Mitsui Sumitomo, said in a recent interview.

The target for the year that ends in March 2031, excluding gains from sales of cross-shareholdings, would mark an increase of about 80 billion yen from current levels.

"While the business environment is far from certain, we will pursue growth strategies and cost reductions," said Umiyama, who is slated to head the merged insurer.

Umiyama said the new company plans to cut costs by consolidating headquarters functions and branch networks.

The merger will also help strengthen services through the larger pool of automobile insurance and accident-related data held by the two firms, he said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]