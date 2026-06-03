Japan's Takaichi Seeks Maritime Cooperation among Island States

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 3 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi on Wednesday stressed the need for island nations to strengthen cooperation over maritime issues.

In her address at the opening ceremony of the Island States Ocean Summit in Tokyo, Takaichi said that collaboration among like-minded countries is indispensable to achieving a sustainable ocean based on the rule of law, expressing Japan's intention to work more closely with other island countries to grasp the maritime situations and boost abilities to execute maritime laws.

The two-day conference, organized by Japan's Nippon Foundation and co-hosted by the Japanese Foreign Ministry and the Intergovernmental Oceanographic Commission of UNESCO, is for discussions on common challenges facing island nations.

More than 300 participants from about 30 countries and organizations, including Palau President Surangel Whipps Jr., who serves as co-chair, will discuss issues such as the sustainable use of marine resources.

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