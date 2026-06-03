Japan's Emperor Attends Island States Ocean Summit

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 3 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Emperor Naruhito attended the opening ceremony of the Island States Ocean Summit in Tokyo on Wednesday.

The conference, the first international meeting focused on oceans and island nations, was held as island countries face mounting challenges linked to climate change. Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and representatives from other countries took part in the meeting, along with Norway's Crown Prince Haakon.

In an address delivered in English, the Emperor said, "I am deeply reminded of the importance of maintaining the delicate balance on Earth through the grand water cycle, where water is brought in from the sea and returns to the sea."

In the evening, Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako hosted Crown Prince Haakon for dinner at the Imperial Palace. Earlier in the day, Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko met with the Norwegian crown prince at their residence.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]