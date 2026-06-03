U.S. Proposes Additional Tariffs on Japan, Others over Forced Labor

Newsfrom Japan

Washington, June 2 (Jiji Press)--The U.S. government released Tuesday a proposal to impose additional tariffs of 10-12.5 pct on 60 economies, including Japan, claiming they have inadequate measures against imports of items produced with forced labor in China and elsewhere.

Under the proposal announced by the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative, Japan will have a 12.5 pct tariff imposed.

The U.S. side, however, did not suggest when such tariffs would be introduced.

In a report, the USTR's office said, "Japan has failed to impose and effectively enforce a forced labor import prohibition." The failure "burdens or restricts U.S. commerce," it also said.

After the U.S. Supreme Court rejected so-called reciprocal tariffs by the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump in February, the U.S. government implemented a blanket 10 pct tariff worldwide under Section 122 of the U.S. Trade Act. The 10 pct tariff is set to expire on July 24.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]