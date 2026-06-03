Body Possibly of Hyogo Murder Suspect Found in River

Newsfrom Japan

Kobe, June 3 (Jiji Press)--A body wearing similar clothing to that of the wanted suspect in a murder case in Hyogo Prefecture was found floating in a river in the western Japan prefecture on Wednesday.

According to local police sources, a passerby spotted the body around 10:30 a.m. in the river about 15 kilometers from a house in the Hyogo city of Tatsuno where a 74-year-old mother and 52-year-old daughter were found dead on May 19.

The body was wearing a gray T-shirt and black pants that were remarkably similar to those that a local resident saw the suspect, Kenji Oyama, 42, wearing on May 20, the sources said.

The body appeared to have been dead for several days and had no external injuries.

Oyama is wanted on suspicion of stabbing the daughter several times to death at the mother's home around May 13. He lived next door about 10 years ago.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]