Defense Report to Call on Japan to Work with Others over China

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 4 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government's upcoming annual defense report is expected to call on the country to deal with China, which continues opaque military buildups, through its overall national strength and cooperation with its ally and other like-minded countries.

After unmanned vehicles and artificial intelligence were used widely in the conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East, the fiscal 2026 white paper will have a new section handling new combat methods and stress the need for stepped-up efforts to cope with such warfare, according to an outline of the report.

The white paper, as the previous year's report did, will describe China's military activities as "a matter of serious concern" for the international community and "the greatest strategic challenge."

The forthcoming report will note that two Chinese aircraft carriers have been deployed simultaneously in the Pacific for the first time and that Chinese military aircraft used radars against Japanese Air Self-Defense Force fighter jets last December.

China is trying to improve its practical combat capabilities by repeatedly conducting military exercises around Taiwan, the report will say.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]