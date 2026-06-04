Electronics Retailers Yamada, Edion Eyeing Biz Integration

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 4 (Jiji Press)--Major Japanese home appliances retailer Yamada Holdings Co. and industry peer Edion Corp. said Thursday that they are considering integrating their operations.

Yamada is already the leading player in the industry, and combined consolidated sales at the company and Edion totaled about 2.5 trillion yen in fiscal 2025, which ended in March this year, far larger than about 980 billion yen at second-ranking competitor Nojima Corp. in the same business year and about 970 billion yen at third-ranking Bic Camera Inc. in the year to August 2025.

Through the integration, Yamada and Edion, both listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange's top-tier Prime section, aim to strengthen their capabilities in procurement and the development of original brand products.

"It is true that we are considering a business integration," the two firms said, adding that they plan to make a decision on the matter at their respective board meetings Friday.

Fiscal 2025 consolidated sales stood at 1,691.8 billion yen at Yamada and 793.7 billion yen at Edion.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]