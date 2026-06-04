Yamada Holdings, Edion Considering Business Integration

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 4 (Jiji Press)--Major Japanese home appliances retailer Yamada Holdings Co. and industry peer Edion Corp. said Thursday that they are considering integrating their operations.

Yamada is already the leading player in the industry, and combined sales at the company and Edion would reach about 2.5 trillion yen, far larger than sales at second-ranking competitor Nojima Corp. and smaller rivals.

Through the integration, Yamada and Edion, both listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s top-tier Prime section, apparently aim to strengthen their capabilities in procurement and the development of original brand products.

“It is true that we are considering a business integration,” the two firms said, adding that they plan to make a decision on the matter at their respective board meetings Friday.

Yamada has its head office in the city of Takasaki, Gunma Prefecture, while Edion is based in the western city of Osaka.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]