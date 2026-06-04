Shuri Castle's Main Hall to Reopen on Nov. 23

Newsfrom Japan

Naha, Okinawa Pref., June 4 (Jiji Press)--Shuri Castle's main hall in Okinawa Prefecture will reopen to the public on Nov. 23 after years of restoration work following a fire, the Japanese government's local bureau in the southernmost prefecture said Thursday.

The Cabinet Office's Okinawa General Bureau will hold a ceremony at Shuri Castle Park in Naha on Nov. 22 to mark the completion of the restoration work, scheduled for this autumn.

The fire broke out on Oct. 31, 2019, destroying nine buildings at the world heritage site, including the main hall. The reconstruction work on the main hall began in November 2022, supported by a large amount of donations.

"We deeply appreciate the warm support received from inside and outside the prefecture and the efforts of engineers and artisans involved in the reconstruction," Okinawa Governor Denny Tamaki said in a statement.

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[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]