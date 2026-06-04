Nissan Mulls Building Cars for Chery in Britain

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 4 (Jiji Press)--Nissan Motor Co. said Wednesday that it is considering building cars for Chinese automaker Chery at its Sunderland plant in Britain.

The Japanese automaker said it has signed a memorandum of understanding with Chery International UK to consider making Chery passenger vehicles at the plant, starting in fiscal 2027.

The Sunderland plant mainly manufactures the Juke and the Qashqai for sale in Europe.

In May, Nissan announced a plan to consolidate the plant’s two lines into one to investigate opportunities to secure better plant utilization as their operating rates are low.

Under the nonbinding memorandum, Nissan will continue to fully own the plant and employ all its staff.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]