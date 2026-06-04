Japan to Target More than Halving Damage from Tokyo Inland Quake

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 4 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government will set a new target of more than halving potential damage from a possible major earthquake directly beneath Tokyo, it was learned Thursday.

According to a draft of its revised basic plan for emergency countermeasures, the government will aim to reduce the estimated number of deaths and destroyed or burned buildings by more than half over the next decade.

The government will release the revised basic plan as early as this month. It will be the first revision since 2015.

The current basic plan calls for roughly halving potential damage from a Tokyo inland earthquake.

Last December, the government released its latest damage estimates, suggesting that the possible earthquake could kill up to around 18,000 people and fully destroy or burn about 400,000 buildings.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]