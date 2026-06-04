Sakie Yokota Seeks Daughter's Return 6 Yrs after Husband's Death

Newsfrom Japan

Kawasaki, Kanagawa Pref., June 4 (Jiji Press)--Sakie Yokota, mother of a Japanese abductee to North Korea, has called for the early return of her daughter in an interview ahead of the sixth anniversary of her husband's death on Friday.

"I talk to a picture of my husband smiling every day, telling him that the abduction issue has not been resolved and that I'm sorry," Sakie, 90, told reporters in Kawasaki, Kanagawa Prefecture, south of Tokyo, on Tuesday.

Following the abduction of the daughter, Megumi, in 1977 at age 13, her father, Shigeru, founded a group of families of abductees in 1997 and served as its first leader, seeking public support for the return of abductees.

In an interview with reporters, Sakie described her husband as "a father who worked hard and loved children." Reflecting on their long struggle, she said, "Why are we going through this?"

"I've appealed across Japan, but nothing has progressed," she said. "What is the government doing?"

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]