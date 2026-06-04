Japan Extra Budget Clears Lower House

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 4 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government's fiscal 2026 supplementary budget bill cleared the House of Representatives Budget Committee on Thursday and the full Lower House later in the day.

The lower chamber of the Diet approved the extra budget bill by a majority vote with support from the ruling Liberal Democratic Party-Japan Innovation Party coalition, as well as the opposition Democratic Party for the People and Team Mirai. The main opposition Centrist Reform Alliance, Sanseito and the Japanese Communist Party voted against it.

The extra budget bill is expected to be enacted on Friday after deliberations in the House of Councillors, the upper chamber.

The 3,113.5-billion-yen budget will finance measures to deal with the fallout from tensions in the Middle East, using new reserve funds totaling 2.5 trillion yen.

The Upper House is expected to vote on the budget bill on Friday, with the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan and Komeito poised to oppose it.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]