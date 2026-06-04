Japan, Thailand Ink Memorandum on New Foreign Worker Program

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 4 (Jiji Press)--Japan signed a memorandum of cooperation with Thailand on Tuesday for the proper implementation of Japan's new skill development and employment program for foreign workers, the Immigration Services Agency said Thursday.

The new program, which starts in April 2027, is set to replace the existing technical intern system, which has been criticized as a hotbed for abuse of foreign workers accepted as unskilled labor.

The signing of the memorandum, which updates the 2019 document that is tied to the technical intern system, made Thailand Japan's first partner under the new program.

Under the new memorandum, Japan will certify employment plans submitted by participating companies, while Thai authorities will certify recruiting and training agencies that send workers to Japan.

The document also allows Japan to suspend certification of employment plans if the number of workers exceeds the country's sector-by-sector quotas.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]