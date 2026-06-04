LDP to Propose Nationality-Blind Curbs on Land Acquisition

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 4 (Jiji Press)--Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party will propose that the government consider nationality-blind regulations for the acquisition of land linked to national security, such as land near Self-Defense Forces bases, it was learned Thursday.

Including this, draft proposals were approved at the day's meeting of the LDP's Headquarters for Foreign Nationals Policy, chaired by Yoshitaka Shindo.

The draft calls for "considering strong and effective regulations regardless of (land purchasers') nationality."

The LDP will ask the government to draw up related rules this summer.

Elsewhere in the draft, the party will request the establishment of a program to teach foreigners the Japanese language, as well as the country's social systems and rules, and the creation of teaching materials and guidelines for a trial starting in fiscal 2028.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]