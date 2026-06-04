Trend Micro to Use Mythos for Cyber Defense Services

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 4 (Jiji Press)--Information security firm Trend Micro Inc. said Thursday that it will use Claude Mythos, a cutting-edge artificial intelligence model developed by Anthropic, for its cyber defense services for corporate customers.

Trend Micro is believed to be the first Japanese company to disclose its possession of access to Mythos.

It will join an Anthropic project involving companies with access to Mythos and will use the AI model for tasks such as quickly detecting and fixing software vulnerabilities.

On Tuesday, Anthropic announced plans to newly grant access to Mythos to a total of about 150 companies and organizations in more than 15 countries.

The companies and organizations have not been named, but they are believed to include the Japanese government and the country’s three megabanks.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]