Japan, U.S. to Collaborate on AI-Driven Scientific Development

Newsfrom Japan

Washington, June 4 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese and U.S. governments announced a five-year plan on Thursday to jointly provide 1 billion dollars for the development of scientific technologies using artificial intelligence.

This is part of a U.S. national project called Genesis Mission, and Japan is the first country to cooperate. Through the plan, the two countries aim to deepen cooperation in advanced science fields, such as quantum technologies, nuclear fusion and biotechnologies.

Each government will contribute 500 million dollars under the plan, which is intended to significantly reduce the research time by using AI and encourage joint international research and development. The plan is also aimed at helping the two nations maintain their upper hand over China in technology development.

According to the U.S. Energy Department, both governments will work together on joint projects among U.S. national laboratories and Japanese institutes including Riken and the University of Tokyo to develop AI- and robotics-powered next-generation autonomous laboratories, which conduct complex experiments automatically.

Genesis Mission was announced by the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump last November to accelerate research in sectors including energy, biotechnologies and semiconductors by leveraging supercomputers, AI and government-held scientific data.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]