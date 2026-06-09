INTERVIEW: Japan, Canada Can Do More to Accelerate AI Adoption

Newsfrom Japan

By Hiroki Shimoo

Tokyo, June 9 (Jiji Press)--Japan and Canada can work more closely together to accelerate the real-world adoption of artificial intelligence, an expert at a Toronto-based, cutting-edge research institute says.

"AI will be the technology that will power the future," Cameron Schuler, chief commercialization officer and vice president of industry innovation at the Vector Institute, said in a recent interview with Jiji Press.

"There are lots of opportunities for Japan and Canada to collaborate," he also said, naming manufacturing, financial services, life sciences and other industries as promising areas of cooperation.

The institute, established in 2017 with initial funding from the Canadian federal and Ontario provincial governments as well as private companies, engages in cutting-edge AI research and supporting businesses and other organizations in adopting the technology. At the institute, Geoffrey Hinton, professor emeritus at the University of Toronto and a global authority on AI research, who won the 2024 Nobel Prize in Physics, serves as chief scientific adviser.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]