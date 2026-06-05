Japan Aiming to Rebuild Up to 5 Nuclear Reactors by 2040s

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 5 (Jiji Press)--Japan's industry ministry on Friday drew up a draft target to rebuild two to five nuclear power reactors by the 2040s as part of efforts to ensure stable electricity supplies.

By setting a concrete numerical goal, the ministry will make it easier to secure human resources in the nuclear power industry. It plans to rebuild an additional nine reactors by the 2050s, bringing the total number of reactors subject to replacement to 11-14.

The targets, presented to the day's meeting of a subgroup of the Advisory Committee for Natural Resources and Energy, which advises the industry minister, will be formalized at a meeting of related cabinet ministers.

Since reactors 60 or more years since the start of operations are being decommissioned one after another, the country's power supply capacity is expected to decline considerably in and after the 2040s.

The two to five reactors that are planned to be rebuilt by the 2040s have a combined power generation capacity of up to 2.2 million to 5.5 million kilowatts.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]