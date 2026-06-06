Prosecutors across Japan to Be Surveyed for Harassment

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 6 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Supreme Public Prosecutors Office will conduct a harassment survey of prosecutors and other employees nationwide, following a sexual assault case involving a former head of the Osaka District Public Prosecutors Office.

The supreme office issued related instructions to local prosecutor offices across the country last month and plans to compile a report by the end of fiscal 2026.

This was revealed by Justice Minister Hiroshi Hiraguchi at a press conference on Friday. "We are considering further concrete measures to improve the workplace environment," Hiraguchi said.

In the high-profile case, Kentaro Kitagawa, 66, is on trial for allegedly sexually assaulting a female subordinate prosecutor.

In March, the female prosecutor submitted a petition to the justice minister and the prosecutor-general, requesting the launch of an independent investigative panel and a harassment survey covering all employees at prosecutor offices.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]