Japan Govt Invests More in Chipmaker Rapidus

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 5 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government has invested 150 billion yen more in Rapidus Corp. to support the domestic chipmaker's efforts to produce cutting-edge semiconductors, industry minister Ryosei Akazawa said Friday.

The government made the investment through the Information-technology Promotion Agency, following 100 billion yen in capital injection into the company in February.

The latest funding will support Rapidus' push to mass-produce 2-nanometer chips and advance research on 1.4-nanometer chips.

Rapidus is "a cornerstone of the government's growth-oriented investment strategy," Akazawa said at a press conference. "We must ensure its success for the sake of national interest."

The additional investment will give the government up to 60 pct of voting rights in Rapidus if the company faces financial difficulty. Usually, the government will limit its voting rights to 11.5 pct, the minimum level held by a largest shareholder, to avoid interfering with the company's management decisions.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]