Japan Diet Leaders OK Draft Proposal for Imperial Succession

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 5 (Jiji Press)--The leaders and vice leaders of both chambers of the Diet, Japan's parliament, adopted a draft proposal Friday to secure a sufficient number of Imperial Family members for stable Imperial succession.

The draft, which would represent a consensus of the legislative branch if approved, was shown to political parties the same day. It will be officially presented at a general meeting of 13 parties and parliamentary groups to be held Monday.

It calls on the government to design a new system and revise the Imperial House Law so that female members of the Imperial Family maintain their Imperial status after marriage and that the Imperial Family can adopt male heirs in the male line from former Imperial Family branches.

Eisuke Mori, speaker of the House of Representatives, the lower chamber, aims to realize the revision of the law during the current Diet session ending in July. He hopes to form the consensus of the legislature at a general meeting expected to be held within next week after Monday's gathering.

If approval is given by all parties and parliamentary groups, the two chambers' leaders and vice leaders will report the consensus to Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]