Japanese Firms Show Defense Tech to NATO

Newsfrom Japan

Brussels, June 5 (Jiji Press)--Fourteen Japanese companies presented their defense-linked cutting-edge technologies to NATO members and European companies at a recent reception held by Japan's independent mission to NATO.

At the event hosted by Osamu Izawa, Japanese ambassador to NATO, in Brussels on Thursday, the Japanese firms, including not only major defense industry names Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Hitachi Ltd. and Fujitsu Ltd. but satellite data and space startups, promoted their products and technologies ranging from air, ground and maritime defense systems to cyber and space security gears as well as artificial intelligence.

In his opening speech, Izawa first pointed out that the security of the Indo-Pacific and Euro-Atlantic is interconnected and then stressed that "developing the defense industry is a key and urgent issue." "Japan can be a reliable partner for the NATO nations in defense industry cooperation," he went on to say.

NATO Deputy Secretary General Radmila Shekerinska, also present at the reception, described Japan as "a true giant both in technology and innovation."

She added that boosting defense production platforms will be the main topic of the 2026 NATO summit, set to be held in Ankara next month, indicating hopes for further cooperation with Japan.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]