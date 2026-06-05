Hitachi to Use Mythos for Infrastructure Software, Products

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 5 (Jiji Press)--Hitachi Ltd. said Friday it will use Claude Mythos, U.S. startup Anthropic's advanced artificial intelligence model, to strengthen the security of its software and products provided for infrastructure sectors, including energy.

Hitachi is believed to be the first Japanese manufacturer to make public its acquisition of access to Mythos.

The company was granted access to the AI model by concluding a contract to participate in Anthropic's project for security measures.

In May, Hitachi announced its collaboration with Anthropic.

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