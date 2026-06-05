Ex-Residents to Hold Memorial Services near Japan-Claimed Isles

Newsfrom Japan

Sapporo, June 5 (Jiji Press)--Former residents of Russian-held northwestern Pacific islands claimed by Japan will hold memorial services for their ancestors at sea and in the air between July 25 and Nov. 7, the prefectural government of Hokkaido, northern Japan, said Friday.

The events will take place as exchange programs have been suspended due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The islands are collectively called the Northern Territories in Japan.

A memorial service at sea will be held for the fifth consecutive year since Russia began its invasion in 2022. This year, an aerial memorial service is planned in consideration of the physical burden on former residents, whose average age is over 90.

A memorial service in the air was held in fiscal 2020 as a measure amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, but this year, it will be combined with a service at sea for the first time.

The prefectural government will organize the events in collaboration with the League of Residents of Chishima and Habomai Islands, whose members include former residents.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]