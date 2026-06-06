Asuka-Fujiwara Ancient Capitals to Join World Heritage List

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 6 (Jiji Press)--A UNESCO advisory panel has recommended adding the Asuka-Fujiwara archaeological sites in western Japan to the UNESCO World Cultural Heritage list, UNESCO said Saturday.

The UNESCO World Heritage Committee is expected to adopt the recommendation at its upcoming meeting in Busan, South Korea, from July 19 to 29. Inscription recommendations by the International Council on Monuments and Sites, or ICOMOS, are usually adopted.

If the Asuka-Fujiwara ancient capitals in Nara Prefecture are listed, it will bring Japan's number of World Cultural Heritage designations to 22 and its total number of World Heritage designations, including natural heritage sites, to 27.

Previously, the Sado Island Gold Mines in the central prefecture of Niigata was added to the cultural heritage list in 2024.

For the Asuka-Fujiwara sites, ICOMOS determined that the scope of their constituent assets and conservation methods are appropriate and meet the evaluation criteria.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]