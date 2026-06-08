Japan Steps Up Safety Measures for FIFA World Cup Visitors

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 8 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Foreign Ministry is taking intensive measures to ensure the safety of Japanese nationals visiting Canada, Mexico and the United States for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, set to kick off soon.

For the first time, the ministry has opened a webpage dedicated to providing travel safety information during the international soccer competition.

It will also open temporary offices in cities hosting matches of the Japanese national team, nicknamed Samurai Blue, and use an audio distribution platform to call on people to exercise caution.

On June 1, Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi recorded a video with Japan Football Association President Tsuneyasu Miyamoto, calling on people to register with the Tabi-Regi safety information service provided by the ministry for overseas travel.

"Please register with Tabi-Regi before departure," Motegi said in the video, taken during his meeting with Miyamoto at the Foreign Ministry. "It will serve as a lifeline in an emergency."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]