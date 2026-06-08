Cat Renal Disease Drug Nearing Practical Use in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 8 (Jiji Press)--A drug to treat kidney diseases in cats has entered its final stage before being put into practical use in Japan.

An application for approval of the drug's manufacturing and sales was submitted to the agriculture ministry in April, fueling expectations that the remedy will be approved as early as this year.

Backed by support mainly from cat owners, Toru Miyazaki, president and director of the Tokyo-based Institute for AIM Medicine who leads the development of the drug, said that he hopes to put the drug on sale "as soon as possible."

He also voiced hopes to start a clinical trial for a renal disease treatment for humans soon as well.

The drug for cats was developed by focusing on apoptosis inhibitor of macrophage, or AIM, a type of protein existing in the blood that helps clean up waste in the body.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]