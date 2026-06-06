Key Suspect in Tochigi Murder-Robbery Put on Interpol Wanted List

Newsfrom Japan

Utsunomiya, Tochigi Pref., June 6 (Jiji Press)--The key suspect in last month's high-profile robbery-murder case in Tochigi Prefecture, eastern Japan, has been placed on the international wanted list, it was learned Saturday.

At the request of Japanese police, the International Criminal Police Organization, or Interpol, has issued a Red Notice for Kazuhiko Masuda, 48, and published his photograph and identifying details on its website.

Once his whereabouts are known, the Tochigi prefectural police department and the National Police Agency plan to dispatch investigators and seek assistance from local authorities.

Masuda, who is believed to be currently staying in Southeast Asia, is suspected of orchestrating the May 14 robbery that resulted in the death of a 69-year-old woman at her home in the town of Kaminokawa. Kaito Takemae, 28, and his wife, Miyu, 25, as well as four 16-year-old boys, have been arrested in connection with the case.

According to investigative sources, Masuda approached Takemae with a robbery plan through a highly anonymous messaging app, promising Takemae "40 pct of 100 million yen" as a reward and directing him to assemble individuals to carry out the plan.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]