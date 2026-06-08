Japan to Launch Language Support Project for Foreign Children

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 8 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese education ministry plans to launch a model project in fiscal 2027 to provide basic Japanese-language instructions for school life and classes to foreign national children.

In response to an increase in the number of foreign national children in Japan, the ministry aims to establish guidelines for effective instructions for such students, or so-called pre-classes, through the project

The number of public school students requiring Japanese-language instructions, including those who are unable to communicate adequately in daily Japanese conversation, reached a record high of 84,759 in fiscal 2025, which ended last March, doubling over nine years, according to a ministry survey.

Of those students, about 10 pct were not given sufficient instructions at their schools due mainly to a shortage of staff.

In urban areas with large numbers of foreign children, some local governments are already offering pre-classes. However, what instructions are given and how long they are offered vary.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]