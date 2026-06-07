Japan's Tokito Oda Wins 4th Straight French Open Title

Newsfrom Japan

Paris, June 6 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Tokito Oda won a fourth straight men's wheelchair singles title at the French Open tennis tournament on Saturday, becoming the second player to achieve this feat, after Japanese legend Shingo Kunieda.

In the day's final, Oda, the top seed, defeated Britain's Alfie Hewett, the second seed, 6-3, 6-3, extending his Grand Slam winning streak to five tournaments and bringing his total number of Grand Slam titles to nine.

Following the victory, Oda said he was really happy, adding that he competed with more resolve than anyone else.

The 20-year-old vowed to continue training, with his sights set on a 10th or even 20th consecutive title.

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