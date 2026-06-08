Tsunami Advisory Issued for Japan's Pacific Coast

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 8 (Jiji Press)--The Japan Meteorological Agency on Monday issued a tsunami advisory for a wide stretch of Japan's Pacific coast from Ibaraki Prefecture in eastern Japan to the southernmost prefecture of Okinawa.

The advisory, issued at 9:05 a.m., also covers Tokyo's Izu and Ogasawara islands in the Pacific and the Okinawa-Amami region straddling Okinawa and Kagoshima Prefecture, southwestern Japan.

According to the advisory, tsunamis of up to one meter may hit the affected areas. The advisory followed an earthquake with an estimated magnitude of 8.2 near the Philippines at around 8:38 a.m., the agency said.

The first wave of tsunami was forecast to reach Okinawa's Miyakojima-Yaeyama region at around 11 a.m.

At around 1:30 p.m., tsunami waves are expected to arrive along the coast of Ibaraki, the Uchibo area of Chiba Prefecture, eastern Japan, the Miura Peninsula and Sagami Bay in Kanagawa Prefecture, south of Tokyo.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]