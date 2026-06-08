S. Korean President Mentions Need for ACSA with Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Seoul, June 8 (Jiji Press)--South Korean President Lee Jae-myung on Monday mentioned the need for a bilateral acquisition and cross-servicing agreement, or ACSA, with Japan.

This was the first time Lee publicly acknowledged the need for an ACSA, which facilitates the reciprocal provision of fuel and munitions.

At a press conference marking the first anniversary of his inauguration, Lee said that he had told Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi that although an ACSA is practically necessary, the current public sentiment in his country makes it difficult to conclude the agreement with Japan.

According to the president, he also told the Japanese leader that he would be criticized if he talked about the matter in South Korea, and asked the Japanese side to understand the situation.

It is not known when he made these remarks to Takaichi.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]