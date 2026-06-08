G7 Committed over Fertilizers amid Middle East Turmoil

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 8 (Jiji Press)--Agriculture ministers of the Group of Seven major industrialized nations on Monday reaffirmed their commitment regarding fertilizer supplies amid the Middle East turmoil.

In an extraordinary meeting held online, the ministers from Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States plus the European Union agreed to monitor the impact of fertilizer supply disruptions and surging prices on the sustainability of agriculture business management and to work on diversifying supply chains and ensuring market transparency.

A significant proportion of some fertilizer ingredients is sourced from the Middle East, contributing to higher prices.

"It was a very meaningful meeting because we were able to demonstrate our strong commitment to come together and take measures," Japanese agriculture minister Norikazu Suzuki told reporters after the meeting.

Suzuki said that he called for improving market transparency, including by avoiding unilateral measures, with China and other countries that impose export controls in mind.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]