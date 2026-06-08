Experts Cautious about Revising Japan's Nonnuclear Principles

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 8 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government on Monday held the second meeting of an expert panel to discuss updating the country's three key national security documents.

During the meeting, Koji Yamazaki, former chief of the Defense Ministry's Joint Staff, called for revising the policy of not allowing nuclear weapons to be brought to Japan, which is one of the country's three nonnuclear principles.

While one panel member said that it could be possible if requested by the United States, three others expressed cautious views, according to the Cabinet Secretariat.

No panel member clearly called for keeping the nonnuclear principles intact.

Revising the policy of not allowing nuclear weapons to be brought to Japan is a goal of Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]