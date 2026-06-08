Japan, U.S., Philippines to Boost Maritime Security Cooperation

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 8 (Jiji Press)--Japan, the United States and the Philippines agreed Monday to bolster their cooperation over maritime security.

At a meeting held in Manila, officials of the three countries discussed the situation in the South China Sea, where China continues its coercive behavior, and reaffirmed their stance of strongly opposing unilateral attempts to change the status quo.

It was the second such meeting among the three nations. The first meeting took place in 2024.

From Japan, senior officials of the Foreign Ministry, the Defense Ministry and the Japan Coast Guard attended the latest meeting.

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