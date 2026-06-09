Japan to Add Antibody Drugs to Immunization

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 9 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government on Tuesday approved a bill to include antibody drugs in immunization programs alongside vaccines.

The government aims to use antibody drugs as immunization against respiratory syncytial virus infection, which can become severe in infants.

This marks the first expansion of the range of drugs used in immunization programs.

While vaccines are designed to stimulate antibody production, antibody drugs provide immunity by directly injecting premade antibodies into a person's system.

In April, Japan started regular RSV vaccinations for pregnant women to immunize their babies.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]