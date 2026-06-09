CRA Requests Revisions to Retrial System Reform Bill

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 9 (Jiji Press)--The opposition Centrist Reform Alliance on Tuesday requested revisions to the government's bill to reform the country's retrial system, including allowing the disclosure of evidence lists to the defense.

The government bill calls for disclosing evidence lists only to courts. It would limit court orders for the prosecution to submit evidence and prohibit the use of evidence for other purposes, which would be subject to penalties.

The CRA also demanded expanding the scope of evidence disclosure and deleting the ban on the use of evidence for other purposes.

Although the CRA, jointly with Team Mirai and the Japanese Communist Party, has submitted their own bill on the issue to the House of Representatives, CRA deputy leader Chinami Nishimura admitted at an opposition meeting on Tuesday that it is unlikely to be enacted and said that her party therefore seeks "minimum revisions" to the government bill.

Democratic Party for the People leader Yuichiro Tamaki said at a press conference on the same day that his party will not support the current government bill.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]