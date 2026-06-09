Ex-Death Row Inmate's Sister Seeks Evidence Disclosure System Review

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 9 (Jiji Press)--The older sister of former Japanese death row inmate Iwao Hakamata on Tuesday called for prosecutors to fully disclose evidence in relation to a review of the country's retrial system.

"I want (prosecutors) to present all the good and bad evidence," Hideko Hakamata, the sister, told a meeting of the House of Representatives Judicial Affairs Committee.

She was summoned to the meeting to discuss a Criminal Procedure Code revision bill. The government bill plans to limit the scope of evidence disclosure and not to provide the defense with a list of evidence.

"Momentum built with the disclosure of evidence and the result (of his acquittal) was achieved," she said of the retrial procedures for Iwao, who was acquitted in a retrial over the 1966 murder of four members of a family in Shizuoka Prefecture, central Japan.

She also criticized the prosecution's appeal against a court decision to start the retrial, saying, "Because of this, it took 58 years" from the occurrence of the incident to the acquittal, and called for a complete ban on such appeals.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]