Trump Faces Backlash over Naruto-Style Hero Video

Newsfrom Japan

Washington, June 8 (Jiji Press)--U.S. President Donald Trump has posted a video on social media depicting himself as the protagonist in the popular Japanese anime series "Naruto," drawing criticism from some people.

The video, posted on Saturday, shows Trump dressed as Naruto Uzumaki, wearing an orange-and-black costume and performing "ninjutsu" techniques.

The post has drawn backlash online, with some users expressing anger as Naruto fans and criticizing its use without permission.

The president has repeatedly used Japanese anime and other cultural references for political purposes.

Trump and his administration have previously released videos highlighting U.S. military operations against Iran, including one that combined clips from the popular Japanese manga series "Yu-Gi-Oh!" with footage of U.S. airstrikes.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]