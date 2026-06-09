Nippon Steel to Invest Up to 2.5 B. Dollars in U.S. Steel

Newsfrom Japan

New York, June 8 (Jiji Press)--Nippon Steel Corp. plans to invest up to 2.5 billion dollars in United States Steel Corp.'s Mon Valley Works in Pennsylvania over the next three years, the U.S. steelmaker said Monday.

"The total investment may range from approximately 2 billion to 2.5 billion dollars, more than double the original commitment" of the Japanese steelmaker, which acquired U.S. Steel last year, the Pittsburgh-based company said.

The investment includes construction of a new hot strip mill, set to replace an 87-year-old facility to produce high-value steel products such as those used in automobiles, U.S. Steel said.

The U.S. steelmaker said that the investment would generate 1.7 billion dollars in economic impact and create up to 6,381 jobs in Pennsylvania over three years.

The investment will deliver "lasting benefits to Pennsylvania workers, businesses, and communities," U.S. Steel said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]