Ex-Giants Manager Abe Referred to Prosecutors over Alleged Assault

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 9 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo's Metropolitan Police Department on Tuesday sent papers to prosecutors on Shinnosuke Abe, former manager of the Yomiuri Giants, a Japanese professional baseball team, on suspicion of assaulting his eldest daughter.

The MPD is believed to have attached a recommendation for leniency.

Abe, 47, has admitted to the allegations, according to investigative sources.

In the case referred to prosecutors, Abe is suspected of grabbing his 18-year-old daughter by the collar and pushing her down at his home in Shibuya Ward in the Japanese capital at around 7 p.m. on May 25.

The police arrested Abe at the scene but released him shortly afterward. He was later questioned on a voluntary basis.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]