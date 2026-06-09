Ex-Giants Manager Abe Referred to Prosecutors over Alleged Assault
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Tokyo, June 9 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo's Metropolitan Police Department on Tuesday sent papers to prosecutors on Shinnosuke Abe, former manager of the Yomiuri Giants, a Japanese professional baseball team, on suspicion of assaulting his eldest daughter.
The MPD is believed to have attached a recommendation for leniency.
Abe, 47, has admitted to the allegations, according to investigative sources.
In the case referred to prosecutors, Abe is suspected of grabbing his 18-year-old daughter by the collar and pushing her down at his home in Shibuya Ward in the Japanese capital at around 7 p.m. on May 25.
The police arrested Abe at the scene but released him shortly afterward. He was later questioned on a voluntary basis.
[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]