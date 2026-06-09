LDP Adopts Proposal on Revision of 3 Key Security Documents

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 9 (Jiji Press)--Japan’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party on Tuesday officially adopted its proposal on an envisaged revision of the country’s three key security-related documents.

The proposal, formalized at the party’s decision-making General Council, stresses the need for Japan to increase its defense spending, citing NATO countries’ target of 3.5 pct of gross domestic product.

However, the proposal does not include a specific numerical target that Japan should set.

The proposal is expected to be submitted to Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi by the end of this month. The government hopes to amend the three documents--the National Security Strategy, the National Defense Strategy and the Defense Buildup Program--within this year.

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